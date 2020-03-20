This request is coming after some hotels have started laying off its casual workers due to a significant drop in patronage. This is to help them sustain their operations.

Meanwhile, some hotel managers have called on the government to intervene or they may be forced to shut down completely.

They explained that booking of conference halls and hotel rooms has reduced while already booked reservations are being cancelled.

Ghana has so far recorded 11 cases of the COVID-19 which has affected over 200,000 globally, with over 8,000 deaths. Ghana has recorded no death so far.

The President of the Ghana Hotels Association, Dr. Edward Ackah Nyameke Jnr., told Accra-based Citi FM that hotels are still paying high utility bills despite the huge decline in patronage.

“We are looking at VAT rate being reduced if possible. Is it possible to even adjust the electricity and water tariffs, is it possible to look at suspending the payment we make to regulatory bodies including property rates and similar costs, that’s what we want to know now.”

The General Manager of Accra City Hotel, Roman Krabel, indicated that, “All hoteliers in Accra are waiting for an official announcement, and we are looking forward to reduction in VAT, as well as the tourism levy”.