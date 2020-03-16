According to the government, citizens should follow its directives to avoid the need for police or military intervention.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced this while in an interview with Accra based Peace FM on Monday, March 16, 2020.

He said, “We will plead for all to adhere to the directives because we don’t want the situation where there will be police or military intervention. But even when it comes to that it will be done.”

Adding that “It is better to adhere and be safe than to disobey because, at this moment, survival is number one.”

Publication of fake news

On issues of fake news, Mr Nkrumah threatened that journalists and media houses who will publish fake news with the intention of creating fear and panic will be dealt with without fear or favour.

He said the government has noticed that some media houses and individual have taken advantage of the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus and are publishing fake news, hence, causing fear and panic in the country.

Emphasising that anyone who will be caught in such an act will not be spared.

Updates on coronavirus in Ghana

Already, six confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Ghana.

The government has, hence, put measures in place to curb the spread of the virus.

These include a travel ban, closure of schools and ban on public gatherings including church services and mosques.