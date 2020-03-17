This comes after the country recorded six cases of the virus.

According to a report from the Dailies, some passport applicants on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, massed up outside the building of the passport office.

Some disgruntled applicants said they were not informed it would be closed Tuesday.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced a number of measures to help avert the spread of the disease which includes a ban on mass gathering.

Travel advisory

Ghana’s the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has announced a travel advisory which discourages all travels to the country until further notice.

The advice, he said, takes immediate effect from Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

According to him, any traveller who, within the last 14 days, has been to a country that has recorded at least 200 cases of persons infected of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, would not be permitted into the Ghanaian jurisdiction, except for Ghanaian citizens and persons with a Ghana residence permit.

He added that the government has also instructed airlines not to allow such persons to embark; and also urged border posts not permit such travellers into their jurisdiction.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said per the advisory, there would be a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for persons who are allowed to enter the Ghanaian jurisdiction.

“Guidelines for self-quarantine will be available at the various Ghanaian ports of entry. Enforcement protocols are being deployed in collaboration with state security and health authorities,” he said.

However, persons who are found not to be unable to satisfactorily self-isolate would be quarantined by the State, he said.

The Information Minister said that any admissible traveller, who exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 would be quarantined and tested upon reaching Ghana.

He urged all Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the protective guidelines for the COVID-19, in order to keep the infection at bay and also to help stop the spread.

He said there is the need for all to frequently wash their hands with soap under running water or the rubbing of hands with alcohol-based sanitizers, covering of mouth and nose with a handkerchief when coughing and sneezing, eating well, frequently drinking water, and immediately reporting symptoms of fever, cold, cough or muscle aches to near-by facilities for further medical advice.

He gave the assurance that the government was working with all other sectors and partners to maintain surveillance at all points of entries and within the country, to ensure the safety and health of the population.

Ban on church activities, funerals, other public gatherings

As part of his address, President Akufo-Addo emphasised that a ban has been put on all public gatherings including conference, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies and church activities and related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country, noting that, "the ban will be in force for the next four weeks."

“I have decided in the interest of public safety and the protection of our population to review the public gathering advisories earlier announced as follows."

"Firstly, all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four (4) weeks," he emphasised.

Adding that "Private burials are permitted, but with limited numbers, not exceeding twenty-five (25) in attendance."