This is in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus that originated from that Chinese city.

According to the mission, the telephone numbers are *86 18612084232 or *86 186 12959040.

These, the ministry said, can be used by parents and guardians to contact authorities and get first-hand information on the situation on the ground.

The Ministry said this in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

The statement said the Embassy of Ghana in Beijing and the Consulate-General in Guangzhou are in contact with the leadership of the Ghanaian community and the National Union of Ghana Students-China for prompt updates on the welfare of all Ghanaian nationals.

“The Mission has advised all Ghanaians to stay indoors and adhere to preventive precautions outlined by Chinese authorities,” the statement said.

Adding that “Currently, no Ghanaian has contracted the novel coronavirus even though we have about One Hundred and fifty-two (l 52) students in Wuhan where the virus was first reported. Again, the Embassy is in contact with the students and is liaising with their leadership, the Wuhan Foreign Office and Universities to ensure the continued safety of our students and the provision of necessities,” the statement added.

Ghana’s preparation to fight coronavirus

Ghana’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has designated the Ridge Hospital (Greater Accra Regional Hospital) and Tema General Hospital as initial case management centres in Accra to deal with the Corona Virus Infection.

The Ministry said in a press release that Regional Directors across the country have also been instructed to designate holding or treatment centres in their respective regions.

“We are preparing to designate more centres in the highly populated areas of Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Also, Case Management Teams have been activated to manage cases at the designated national centres and are currently receiving orientation on the management of possible coronavirus cases, the statement said.

Ghana’s Ministry of Health has extended enhanced passenger screening at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to all international arrivals.

The filling of health declaration forms by only passengers with connections from China, which began on January 24, 2020, now covers all arrivals at the KIA.