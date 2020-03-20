According to the Ministry, it is in keeping with the government’s directive to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID 19) in the country.

The Ministry said this in a press statement it issued in quest to fight the spread of the pandemic.

The statement said, "Applicants will not be admitted for vetting and capture procedures and also for collection of processed passports.”

It added that all PACs will remain closed for the next two weeks or until such a time that the situation would be sufficiently safe for opening.