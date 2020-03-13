Ghana confirmed its first two cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday (March 12, 2020).

After the Minister of Health announced this development, some Ghanaians on social media have resorted to social media to impress on the government to close all of Ghana’s borders.

The hashtag #closebordersnow has been trending on Twitter.

The hashtag is expected to gather enough people who will ask the government to close the Ghanaian borders to prevent the pandemic from spreading the virus.

This is coming despite the government’s assurance that Ghana’s entry points are safe. The government indicated surveillance and screening at entry points have been enhanced as well.

However, social media users believe that “prevention is better than cure”.

President Akufo-Akufo-Addo in his official address on the global pandemic indicated that an amount of $100m has been allocated to fight the virus.

He added that a temporary ban has been placed on foreign travels for all public officials.

But the president in his address was silent on whether his government would consider closing borders in the coming days.

Ghana’s Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said that the government will announce travel restrictions on countries with confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) today.