In a statement, the GTA outline guidelines to help the hospitality curb the spread of the coronavirus when they begin operations again.

The GTA explained that the reopening is coming after President Akufo-Addo addressed Ghanaians on measures put in place by the government to mitigate the spread and effect of the novel coronavirus.

The statement said restaurants, hotels, drinking bars, and all other food chain suppliers can resume work except for night clubs.

It added that the facilities that will be open can have sit-ins and delivery services. They are also to ensure that the necessary preventive protocols are observed by their customers while patronising their services.

It urged management to ensure that the employees also adhere to the stated protocols.

Read the statement below: