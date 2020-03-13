This follows after both countries confirmed cases of the pandemic coronavirus.

Following the detection of coronavirus cases in Togo, the Ghana government has put measures in place at the southern border to warrant early detection of the virus.

The Aflao Sector Commander of the Immigration Service, Chief Superintendent Fred Duadu confirmed this to Accra based Joy FM.

According to him, measures have been taken at the border to prevent a spread of the virus.

"A thermal scanner has been installed at the border health post to help identify travellers who may be infected with the virus,” he said.

Adding that “Every traveller crossing into Ghana from Togo must undergo a screening process at the border health post.

Aside from the installation of a thermal scanner and provision of a thermometer and protective gears, officials of border agencies have also been duly trained to handle people who may have the virus.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said that the government is yet to travel restrictions to and fro the country.

In an interview on Accra-based Peace FM, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the government will make its position known at 12 pm after a meeting by the inter-ministerial committee on the COVID Response Thursday.

He added that the meeting of the committee was chaired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He indicated that the committee was concluding on some matters before they make the announcement.