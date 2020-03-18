This is one of the measures being implemented by the GPHA to prevent the spread of the pandemic, COVID - 19.

The General Manager Marketing and Corporate Affairs at the GPHA, Esther Gyebir-Donkor told Accra-based Joy FM that they have informed all stakeholders at the ports of this development.

She said the temporary suspension is to ensure that Ghana’s marine ports are not used to import the deadly Coronavirus.

This implies that all vessels coming to Ghana except cargo vessels will have to return to the port of sail.

“With immediate effect, we have decided to suspend all cruise vessels coming into the country except it is a cargo vessel. The Authority has also suspended all tourism activities at the ports including school excursions and all forms of institutional visits so that we can be able to manage the situation."

She explained what the GPHA is doing to prevent suspected cargo vessels from entering the port.

"We have dedicated a separate anchorage area in terms of any suspected cases where the crew are checked and when the result is negative before we allow them to berth and offload so that we don't spread the virus," she said.

Meanwhile, trading at the port is expected to decline as a result of the outbreak.