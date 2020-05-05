The discussion between the AU and Madagascar is being held through its embassy in Addis Ababa.

The AU Commissioner for Social Affairs H.E Amira ElFadil met with the Chargé d'Affaires of the Republic of Madagascar Eric Randrianantoandro on April 30, 2020.

At the meeting, it was agreed that the member state would give the AU the necessary details of the herbal medicine.

When the AU receives the details, the Union through the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), will review the scientific data gathered so far on the efficiency and safety of the medicine which is known as ‘COVID-19 Organics’.

Global technical and ethical norms will be used in reviewing it to collect the necessary scientific evidence on the performance of the tonic.

AU is making this move after Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina made a presentation to his colleague presidents of African countries on the herbal remedy.

This was in a teleconference meeting of the Bureau of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government with the Chairpersons of the AU Regional Economic Communities (RECs) on April 29, 2020.

President Andry Rajoelina participated as Chairperson of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

The teleconference was convened by the South African President, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the Chairperson of the African Union (AU).

The meeting was to deliberate on the actions undertaken by the RECs and AU in general to curb the spread of coronavirus on the continent.