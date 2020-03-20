The move, according to WAEC, is as a result of the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana, amongst other West African countries.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe said that “this is in line with the protocols put in place by governments of WAEC member countries to prevent the spread of the virus”.

“A new timetable for the conduct of the examination will be designed and made available to all stakeholders when the health situation improves,” the statement added.