The minister at the press conference said the two cases are imported cases from Norway and Turkey.

Further details provided indicated that one of the infected people is a top official of the Norwegian embassy in Ghana, the other is a Ghanaian who came in from Turkey.

On Friday (March 13, 2020), Ghana International School (GIS) announced it had closed down.

A memo signed by the Principal, Dr Mary Ashun, told parents and staff that the school "will close at the end of the School Day today, 13th March 2020 at 3:30 pm for the next two weeks till 27th March 2020.”

She added that this is in line with Board Policy on emergencies for the prestigious school.

The Principal said all students are required “to stay home during this time with learning support continuing through our Virtual Learning platforms previously communicated to all parents and guardians.”

The German-Swiss School has also closed down.

Media reports suggest that one of the two infected people have had some form of contact with the parents of some of the students in the school.

The bilingual school located in Accra is closing down for two weeks.

In a related development, the management of Lincoln Community School has informed parents that one of Ghana's confirmed cases came in contact with a parent of a student in particular classes there.

The school authorities said the said parents and their family have not been to school and are self-quarantining.