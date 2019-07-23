This was after parts of the tarmac and the arrival areas of the terminal experienced flooding after it rains due to challenges with the drainage system.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, Mr Ada said the reconstruction works will be done by two entities – PW and Mappa Contractors.

“There was a little misunderstanding about the roles that each of them had to play. But that misunderstanding has been cleared so they are working feverishly as we speak.”

“The apron side is being worked on by PW and the part of the airside along the terminal is being handled by Mappa,” he added.

He indicated that the construction needs to be done quickly to prevent a recurrence of the flooding.

The newly built Terminal 3 floods every time there is a downpour.

There have been some viral videos of the flooding at the airport. The video shows workers mopping the floor to make it convenient for passengers to use the airport.

This led to many people criticizing the John Mahama-led administration which commissioned the project.