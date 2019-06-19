In a statement to confirm the incident, Tullow Ghana said it was aware of an incident offshore involving a contractor who jumped overboard the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah at 14:25 hours on Tuesday.

The statement said that full Emergency Response procedures were activated, and the contractor was rescued at 14:33 hours.

“The individual received emergency treatment and is currently being managed by a medical team in Accra. There was no injury following a medical assessment. Jubilee operations were not impacted and continues,” the statement said.

“Tullow and MODEC Ghana have contacted all relevant authorities. Safety and security of all our people offshore and onshore are of utmost priority to Tullow. The company continues to observe key safety measures,” it added.