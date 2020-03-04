This will allow for the cocoa farmers in that category to receive monthly pension allowance for a more bearable and comfortable livelihood till death.

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) disclosed this at a press conference organised at Abesim, near Sunyani.

His comment was to deny allegations made by ex-president John Mahama against the government.

John Mahama who is also the presidential candidate for the NDC during his recent visit to the Western North and Ahafo Regions alleged that the government does not prioritise the issues of cocoa farmers.

However, Mr Baffoe said that the government intends to set up that this pension scheme to improve the living conditions of cocoa farmers who are seen as the backbone of the country’s economic development could not be overemphasized.

He said that the government was committed to improving the road network in the country to ensure the free movement of goods and services to boost socio-economic development.

Mr. Baffoe said, “it is false that contractors with genuine claims about their contracts issued by the previous government are not being paid”.

He added that since the Akufo-Addo-led government took over office to date, they have paid GHC1,181,099,383.55 to cocoa road contractors and urged all to support the government’s initiatives and policies for speedy national development.