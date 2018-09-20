Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Coca-Cola plans to buy-off Nigeria's Chi juice in 2019

Strategy Soft drinks giant, Coca-Cola, plans to buy-off Nigeria's Chi juice in 2019

Chi Limited is Nigeria’s largest juice maker, known for its Chivita and Hollandia juice, dairy and yoghurt drinks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Soft drinks giant, Coca-Cola, plans to buy-off Nigeria's Chi juice in 2019 play People walk near trucks loaded with Coca-Cola crates in Abuja, Nigeria September 19, 2018. (REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)

Soft drinks giant, Coca-Cola, is planning a buy-off of Nigerian company, Chi Limited, in an undisclosed amount. The deal could be completed in the first quarter of 2019.

Peter Njonjo, president of Coca-Cola’s West Africa business, confirmed the acquisition deal to Reuters in an interview at his office in Lagos, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

We are still on track to complete the acquisition (of Chi Ltd) by the end of the first quarter of 2019,” Reuters quoted Njonjo as saying.

Coca-Cola is considering consumer's pocket

According to Njonjo, the company is focusing on smaller bottles and cans which is another way the company is trying to woo cash-strapped consumers in Nigeria, which emerged from its first recession in 25 years in 2017 but continues to suffer from sluggish growth and high inflation.

Affordability will start becoming a bigger issue in this market than it was in the past. As a company, that is what we need to factor in as we are thinking about the future of our business in Nigeria.

In 2016, Coca-Cola bought a 40% stake in the Nigerian juice and snack producer (Chi) with the aim to increase ownership within three years, subject to regulatory approvals while working on other long-term commercial structures.

Soft drinks giant, Coca-Cola, plans to buy-off Nigeria's Chi juice in 2019 play

(L-R) Mr. Kelvin Balogun, President, Coca-Cola Central East & West Africa; Mr. Cornelis Vink, Chairman, TGI Group; Mr. Adeola Adetunji, Managing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria; Mr. Nathan Kalumbu, Group President, Coca-Cola Eurasia & Africa Group; and Mr. Rahul Savara, CEO, TGI Group at the announcement of Coca-Cola’s investment in Chi Limited held in Lagos, 2016

(flatimes)

 

Last month, Coca-Cola also bought Costa Coffee chain in a near - £4 billion ($5.2 billion) deal that underlines the scale of the global coffee revolution, according to the Guardian.

The West Africa head said the company is looking for ways to present hot-coffee drinking to the Nigerian culture.

There definitely could be an opportunity around ready-to-drink coffee here in Nigeria having iced coffee, blends of dairy and coffee, packaged in different formats,” he said.

Chi Limited is Nigeria’s largest juice maker, known for its Chivita and Hollandia juice, dairy and yoghurt drinks.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top 3

1 Strategy People hiding needles in strawberries in Australia have started...bullet
2 Strategy These 12 Nigerian states could face devastating flooding...bullet
3 Strategy 3 mistakes I made when I started my company that I'll never...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

A needle in a strawberry, as seen on Australian TV news.
Strategy People in Australia won't stop hiding needles in strawberries, and its biggest supermarket has stopped selling needles in response
Take a look inside this Verizon campus.
Strategy Inside Verizon's newly renovated New Jersey campus, which features an indoor taco truck, an exclusive hotel, and a mile-long track
Amazon Go.
Strategy Amazon reportedly wants to open up to 3,000 cashierless stores to become one of the largest convenience chains in America (AMZN)
Dollar General and Five Below both had a lot of clearance sales on top of their already low prices.
Strategy We went shopping at Dollar General and Five Below to see which rapidly growing discount store offered a better experience, and the winner was clear
X
Advertisement