The meeting was held to discuss the fallout of the targeting of African nationals for compulsory testing, quarantine, and eviction in the Guangdong Province.

In a statement issued by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, it said that the Chinese government has noted the situation and they are taking steps to ensure that the targeting and ill-treatment meted out to Africans is stopped immediately in the Guangdong Province.

It said the Government of Ghana has taken note of this development and was keenly monitoring the situation.

“On account of these assurances received from the Chinese Government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration would like to entreat all Ghanaian nationals living in China and particularly, Guangdong Province to remain calm and stay in contact with our Mission in Beijing and the Consulate-General in Guangzhou and share concerns of further occurrences on the following numbers:

+8618612081400

+8618612959040.”

“The Government of Ghana values the bond of friendship, bilateral and multilateral cooperation which spans over six decades and which has waxed stronger under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and President Xi Jinping, and calls upon the Chinese Government to speedily and comprehensively find a lasting solution to this unfortunate issue.”

A number of African residents and businessmen residing in China’s southern city of Guangzhou have been evicted from apartments and hotels due to COVID-19 fears.

Community leaders in the area told BBC this is to allow for health officials to roll out a testing campaign.

But those who have been evicted say they are being discriminated against.

A Nigerian student in Guangzhou, Tobenna Victor told the BBC that “they are accusing us of having the virus. We paid rent to them and after collecting rent they chased us out of the house. Since last night we have been sleeping outside."

Some of the residents said they have been evicted from their apartments, while others indicated that they have been forced to self-quarantine even though they have not received the results of their tests.