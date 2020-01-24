This move according to the association will enable that to stay in business due to increasing competition in the industry.

The Western Regional Chairman of the Association, Andy Biney, made the revelation when he spoke to Accra based Citi FM.

According to him, the growing competition compels them to pass on their profit margins to retailers.

The distributors’ call was made at the 2019 Ghacem Customer Appreciation night in Takoradi, where Ghacem also declared 2020 as a year of action to support government’s year of roads agenda.

Ghana currently has four main cement brands in the country, comprising GHACEM, Dangote, Diamond Cement and CIMAF Cement.

In response to the distributors demand, both the General Manager and Commercial Manager of Ghacem noted that the concerns of the association would be looked at.

“We’re GHACEM because of our distributors; we’ve been number one for all these years because of our distributors, so we will look at the proposal although there are some incentive packages in place. We will listen, and I believe that we will work out something for their needs to be met.”