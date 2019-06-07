In a tweet, Canadians were warned against violent crimes, such as robbery and kidnapping, which may occur while they are in Ghana.

“Be aware of your surroundings and avoid walking alone or displaying signs of wealth,” the Tweet further warned.

This warning is coming after 2 Canadians were kidnapped on Wednesday (June 5, 2019).

Bailen Chitty, 19 years and Lauren Patricia Catherine, 20 years, were forced into a vehicle at about 8:20 pm right in front of their apartment at Silver Spring in Kumasi.

The Canadian Embassy is currently collaborating with the Ghanaian police to locate the victims.

Meanwhile, one person, an Uber driver, is in police custody over the incident.

The Uber driver who is a suspect is believed to be the driver who transported the Canadians from their hostel.

The recent spike in kidnapping has dented Ghana’s security image more and caused Ghanaian security agencies to be on high alert.

Not too long ago, a 30-year-old Indian man was also kidnapped in Kumasi by gun-wielding men.

The kidnappers demanded a $500,000 ransom after sending photos of the victim to his family with a gun pointed to his head.

Umpakan Chodri was later rescued at Parkoso in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality by a team of police officers.

Before Umpakan’s abduction, police had foiled a kidnap-for-ransom incident involving a diplomat.

Sixty-one-year-old Nabil Makram Basbous, the Consular-General, and Head of Mission of Estonia to Ghana was also kidnapped during his regular morning walk in his neighbourhood in Accra.

Basbous was abducted by three gunmen suspected to be Nigerians.

The ambassador was held hostage in an unknown location until he was rescued by the Police.

In a related development, the police are under pressure to rescue some three girls who were kidnapped in Takoradi, the Western Region.