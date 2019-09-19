The next strike was scheduled for September27, this year.

Reports indicated that the airline is in talks with the pilots to resolve the issue, hence the suspension of the strike.

The pilots’ union, Balpa said it was now time for a period of reflection before the dispute “escalates further and irreparable damage is done to the brand,'' the union said

It has, however, noted that it retained the right to announce further strike dates

Why the strike

The airline had offered pilots an 11.5% pay rise over three years in July, but this was rejected.

BA said the 11.5% offer is “fair and generous”.

But the pilots’ union, Balpa, told BBC that its members have taken lower pay rises and made sacrifices during tougher times for the airline.

It said that now that its financial performance of the airline had improved – its parent company IAG reported a 9% rise in profits last year – pilots should now benefit.

“In a genuine attempt at establishing a time out for common sense to prevail, we have lifted the threat of the strike on 27 September,” the union said.

However, Balpa said it retained the right to announce further strike dates.

Background

British Airways last week directed its passengers from showing up at the various airports after suspending all flights across the world.

The move was made after the airline was hit with the biggest strike action on Monday, September 9, 2019.

The airline’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alex Cruz announced the suspension while he spoke to BBC after the strike.

The Strike

Pilots of the airline announced on Monday that it will not work for the company until some reforms are done.

The pilots’ union secretary, Brian Strutton said British Airways management’s cost-cuts and “dumbing down” of the brand had eroded confidence in the airline.

“BA has lost the trust and confidence of pilots because of cost-cutting and the dumbing down of the brand… management want to squeeze every last penny out of customers and staff,” he said.

Adding that “It is time to get back to the negotiating table and put together a serious offer that will end this dispute.”

The pilots scheduled to stage another strike on September 27, this year.

Solution

British Airways has in the meantime noted that it is willing to hold further talks with the pilots to find the way forward.