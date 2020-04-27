President Akufo-Addo said this on Sunday (April 26, 2020) when he addressed Ghanaians on measures put in place to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease in Ghana.

He said that even though Ghana’s borders have been closed, some immigrants are still able to come to Ghana illegally adding that most of these people when arrested and tested for Coronavirus are positive.

His caution is coming after 17 out of 67 passengers tested positive for COVID-19. They were intercepted near Nkwanta in the Oti Region by Immigration officers and other security personnel for illegally entering the region from Accra.

President Akufo-Addo said, “a few Ghanaians are aiding some West African nationals to enter our country [Ghana] illegally, despite the closure of our borders.”

“Not only will persons who enter our country illegally be strictly dealt with, but so will Ghanaians who facilitate their entry,” he warned.

“These are unpatriotic acts and must stop. We cannot continue to allow a few persons, who are motivated by their own selfish, money-making interests, to endanger the lives of the rest of the population.”

Nana Akufo-Addo entreated Ghanaians to be each other’s keeper during the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo had earlier closed the country’s borders indefinitely as part of measures to fight the Coronavirus.

As of Sunday (April 26, 2020), Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have increased to 1,550 with 11 deaths and 155 recoveries.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 1,347

Ashanti Region – 69

Eastern Region – 57

Oti Region – 17

Central Region – 17

Northern Region – 13

Volta Region – 10

Upper West Region – 8

Upper East Region – 8

North East Region – 2

Western Region – 1

Western North Region – 1