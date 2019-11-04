The President of GUTA has one request after Nigeria extended its border closure.

Dr Joseph Obeng said the Nigerian government should allow Ghanaian traders leave with their wares back to Ghana.

Nigeria has extended the border closure to end of January 2020.

The President of Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) Dr Joseph Obeng is calling on the Nigerian government to let Ghanaian traders stuck inside Nigeria to move out with the products back to Ghana.

His call is coming after Nigeria’s extension of its border closure to the end of January 2020.

A memo dated November 1, 2019, and addressed to the Sector Coordinators of the Joint Border Operation Drill announced the extension.

The extension which was approved by its President, Muhammadu Buhari is due to the ‘overwhelming success’ the country’s economy and security has achieved.

The extension of border closure which may deepen the woes of Ghanaian traders who and their customers. The traders have been pressuring the government to ensure the Nigerian government allows them to get their goods into Nigeria.

But in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM Dr Obeng said GUTA is mainly concerned about the fate of Ghanaians who have their goods locked up inside Nigeria.

“They should give about one week so that traders can move out with their goods to their destinations in other West African countries. After that, they can close their borders for as long as they want.”