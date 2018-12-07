news

Nigeria's Boko Haram terrorists are still the second most deadly globally after the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

The West African nation is among the most impacted countries by terrorism in the world.

Report says Nigeria lost 1,532 persons to terrorism in 2017.

Nigeria is among most impacted countries by terrorism in the world, recording lost of 1,531 lives following the Boko Haram insurgency and other acts of terrorism in 2017, according to the 2018 Global Terrorism Index (GTI).

The Global Terrorism Index 2018 report also stated that Boko Haram terrorists are still the second most deadly globally after the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

The 2018 Global Terrorism Index released on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, added that while deaths from terrorism fell for the third consecutive year, after peaking in 2014, it is still widespread, and even getting worse in Nigeria and 9 other countries.

The annual Global Terrorism Index, now in its sixth year, is developed by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP) and provides the most comprehensive resource on global terrorist trends.

Steve Killelea, Executive Chairman of IEP, explains the findings, said, “IEP’s research finds that conflict and state terror are the principal causes of terrorism - of the 10 countries most impacted by terrorism, all were involved in at least one violent conflict and eight were involved in a major war with at least 1,000 battle deaths. These ten countries accounted for 84% of all deaths from terrorism in 2017. When combined with countries with high levels of political terror, the number jumps to over 99%. Political terror involves extra-judicial killings, torture and imprisonment without trial.”

Nigeria in the face of terrorism

According to the report, the 1,532 deaths in 2017 represented a 16% drop from 2016, noting that Nigeria had recorded some successes in the fight against Boko Haram.

Nigeria comes behind Iraq, which had 4,271 deaths from terrorism in 2017, followed by Afghanistan.

According to the report, there has been a dramatic increase in violence involving Fulani extremists even as deaths committed by Boko Haram are falling. In 2018 alone, deaths committed by nomadic herders are estimated to be six times greater than the number committed by Boko Haram.