Abdulsamad Rabiu is a Nigerian businessman, who happens to be Aliko Dangote’s competitor and one of the richest African billionaires.

Forbes’ latest estimates show that his fortune has increased from $1.6 billion in 2019 to $3.1 billion in 2020, which makes him the 8th richest man in Africa.

Like Rabiu, you can also make more money and increase your net worth by using the three tips below.

Making more money may seem impossible but it can be done as proven by Nigerian billionaire Abdulsamad Rabiu, who increased his fortune from $1.6 billion to $3.1 billion in only one year.

Here is how:

Figure out what you are good and become an expert

To make money, you need to be able to trade something. Give your time and certain skills in exchange for money. This is basically the strategy to make money.

To make more money, you need to make sure you have more to give. You can earn more when you strive for mastery and become the best at your craft.

Be an expert (medium.com/@jacob_89001)

For instance, being the best digital marketer in the market means you earn more than the average digital marketer. So, identify yur niche and become better at it.

To figure out what you are good at look at your interests, talents, and passions. Think of what you have to offer and how you can use it or them to solve people's problems.

Learn how to sell yourself properly

Many people feel like they are the world's best kept secret. They know they do great work, but the problem is that nobody knows who they are.

To earn more, it is not enough to become an expert, you also have to learn how to market yourself too. The people who are going to pay for your services need to know about the expertise you have.

Be confident as you sell yourself

You do this by showcasing what you already know whenever you can on social media, via articles, speaking and teaching engagements.

According to Ben Simkin, an Australian self-made millionaire and founder of an online marketing business called BusinessNET, “It’s all about understanding the value of your skill and learning to communicate that effectively."

Do more than is required

You need to go above and beyond if you want to increase your net worth by earning up.

Make money by going above and beyond

To keep getting those promotions or increase in pay checks, you just have to work harder than the rest.