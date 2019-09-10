The replacement, the central bank said will be effective from Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

This was contained in a press release from the bank and was signed by its Secretary, Frances Van-Hein Sackey.

The website's new feature

According to her, the new website will improve the user experience by being more consumer-focused and also features a sleek new design, improved functionality and enhanced banking content.

“We are elated to debut our new website to our customers, clients, partners and all visitors who are looking to explore the world of banking through the Bank of Ghana,” the notice said.

It added that the new website is interactive, user-friendly and has an improved overall “look and feel”.

“It also retains the features of the old and includes several additions that make it easy to navigate and access while focusing on simplicity,” the bank said.

The notice added that “The website redesign highlights the bank’s commitment to creating the best online experience possible for our customers” and assured the general public that the bank will make use of the new digital channel to enable diverse stakeholders access information in a spontaneous and seamless manner.”