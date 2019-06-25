By this, Access Bank has penetrated 7 African countries and three continents including Asia, Europe and Africa.

The Managing Director of Access Bank, Olumide Olatunji made this known while unveiling Access Bank’s new brand identity at their head office in Accra.

According to him, the merger has created a bigger, better and stronger bank to better serve its customers.

“With the new merger, there will be new products we launch in the Ghanaian space as we seek to develop our products here. We want products that are going to be relevant to the Ghanaian market. So, with the Bank of Ghana’s approval, we will deploy more exciting products into the market in Ghana,” he said.

He added that the unveiling of the new brand signifies the company’s global appeal and strategy of becoming Africa’s gateway to the world as well as its ambition to be one of the largest retail banks in Ghana.

“The new visual identity, which includes a new logo, unique brand colours and refined brand promise, follows the successful merger between our parent company Access Bank Plc and erstwhile Diamond Bank in Nigeria and subsequent approval received from the Bank of Ghana to commence its rebranding exercise,” he said.