This means that there could be a possible disruption to flight operations beginning Monday, March 17, 2020.

The staff association explained that the move is in reaction to the inability of management to heed their concerns over the encroachment of some aviation lands at La Wireless and Nkwatanang in Accra.

The Spokesperson for the workers, William Amoako, who confirmed the action said the decision has become necessary due to some failed negotiations with authorities to resolve their concerns.

“From Monday, we are going to close down our operations such as finance and those services provided by our safety department staff. Then on Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be actual interruption to flights as certain flights will not be allowed to land in Ghana,” he said in an interview with Accra based Citi Fm,

Adding that a meeting with the Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda and the Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority, SIGA, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, have failed to resolve their concerns.

Why the strike

The workers’ union is contesting the unlawful use of aviation lands of about 660 acres at La Wireless and Nkwatanang by unauthorized persons.

Earlier the workers at a press conference raised concern over plans to relocate the judges affected by the construction of the national cathedral at Ridge, to the aviation flats at Cantonments.

The workers in a statement said, “The taking over of lands earmarked for aviation purposes for private use is not only unacceptable but also dangerous for the aviation industry and the country as a whole. This means that we may not get access to deployed technological infrastructure on which we hugely depend, and this potentially renders us incapable of providing the very services that the State has mandated as to offer.”