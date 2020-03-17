The staff association explained that the move is in reaction to the inability of management to heed their concerns over the encroachment of some aviation lands at La Wireless and Nkwatanang in Accra.

This, unfortunately, comes at a time when their services are needed most at the Airport particularly due to the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The action is also characterized by the wearing of the red arm and wrist bands by the workers to express their displeasure.

At least 660 acres of land located at La Wireless and Nkwatanang have been cited as being illegally occupied by some individuals and organizations.

Meanwhile, the Aviation Minister has urged the union to calm down.

He is, however, expected to tour the lands in question and as well seek an amicable solution to the concerns raised by the workers’ unions.

He, hence, has assured all passengers of air transport that there will be no disruptions to flights from Monday, March 16.