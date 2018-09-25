Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Arby's parent company is buying Sonic for $2.3 billion

Strategy Arby's parent company is buying Sonic for $2.3 billion

Arby's parent company, Inspire Brands, is acquiring burger chain Sonic.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sonic. play

Sonic.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Arby's parent company, Inspire Brands, is acquiring burger chain Sonic.

On Tuesday, Inspire Brands announced that it is buying the burger brand for $2.3 billion, at $43.50 per share. The deal represents a premium of roughly 19% per share versus Sonic's closing stock price on Monday.

Sonic — known for its burgers, quirky menu items, and extensive beverage options — is the largest drive-in chain in the US, with more than 3,600 locations. The chain will continue to operate as an independent brand out of the chain's Oklahoma City headquarters.

Inspire Brands was formed by Arby's earlier this year following the acquisition of Buffalo Wild Wings.

"Sonic has had a significant focus on innovation, especially in guest-facing digital technologies," Inspire Brands said in a statement. "In addition, its menu – especially its beverage innovation – is truly unique. Each of these areas are great growth opportunities for Inspire’s current brands."

This story is developing.

Top 3

1 Strategy 15 ways to make people respect you immediatelybullet
2 Strategy We went shopping at Hollister and saw how it could be...bullet
3 Strategy Mark Cuban is worth $3.9 billion — see how he earns and...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Naked Labs can give a detailed breakdown of a user's health statistics, but it could also have big implications for retailers.
Strategy Startups are on the brink of solving one of the biggest problems with shopping online
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states.
Strategy Arby's parent company is acquiring American fast-food icon Sonic in a $2.3 billion deal. We recently visited the burger chain for the first time — here's what it's like to eat there. (SONC)
Which life dreams should you be chasing?
Strategy 11 life questions to answer before you turn 30
How were they to know she wanted the job? Beth Comstock pictured.
Strategy A former GE and NBC exec was nearly passed over for a big promotion because she made an all-too-relatable mistake
X
Advertisement