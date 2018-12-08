Pulse.ng logo
Aperol spritzes, overalls, and the return of perms: Here were the biggest trends of 2018, according to Square

What was hot in 2018? According to Square, overalls, oat milk, and Aperol spritzes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Overalls are back.

(Jim Urquhart/Reuters)

  • Square tracked the fastest-growing consumer trends in 2018.
  • According to the mobile payment provider, trends including overalls, oat milk, and Aperol spritzes had the highest sales growth over the last year.
  • Here are the top 10 trends of 2018, according to Square.

The mobile-payment provider tracked the fastest-growing trends in 2018 to figure out what foods, services, and other purchases are hottest now. Tracking sales growth across the United States, Square came up with a top 10 list of the trends that will reign supreme in 2019, based on their sales over the last year.

From spritzes to anything related to unicorns, 2018 saw the rise of some flashy trends.

Here are the top 10 trends of the past year that Square expects to continue to dominate in 2019.

10. Perms

Alison Brie in "Glow."

(YouTube/Netflix)

The hairstyle popularized in the '80s is making a comeback, with perm hair services up 77% in 2018.



9. Succulents

(AP Photo/Holly Ramer)

Plant-loving millennials are creating a succulent boom. Sales of the trendy plant increased 80%.

Read more: Millennials are obsessed with raising plants, and one New York-based startup is poised to capitalize



8. Tahini

(Cava Grill)

The condiment, made from ground sesame seeds, saw sales increase by 90% in 2018.



7. Braids

(Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Coachella)

Sales of braid hair services increased 96% over the last year.



6. Unicorn anything

(Jim Urquhart/Reuters)

The influence of Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino is far from over. In 2018, sales of anything unicorn related were up 110%.

Read more: The Unicorn Frappuccino completely revolutionized how Starbucks invents new drinks



5. Enamel pins

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Sales of enamel pins skyrocketed 210% in 2018.



4. Rose gold

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

As rose gold took over tech, sales of the classy color increased 235%.

Read more: Amex is issuing a limited-edition rose gold version of its brand-new Gold Card — here’s how to request one in 5 minutes



3. Overalls

(Jim Urquhart/Reuters)

Sales of overalls increased 330% over the last year.



2. Oat milk

(Facebook/Oatly)

Oat milk was the vegan dairy replacement to beat in 2018, with sales up 425%.



1. Aperol Spritzes

(Shutterstock/By matej_z)

The drink snagged the No. 1 spot on this list, with sales up 515%.





