Aperol spritzes, overalls, and the return of perms: Here were the biggest trends of 2018, according to Square

According to the mobile payment provider, trends including overalls, oat milk, and Aperol spritzes had the highest sales growth over the last year.

The mobile-payment provider tracked the fastest-growing trends in 2018 to figure out what foods, services, and other purchases are hottest now. Tracking sales growth across the United States, Square came up with a top 10 list of the trends that will reign supreme in 2019, based on their sales over the last year.

From spritzes to anything related to unicorns, 2018 saw the rise of some flashy trends.

10. Perms

The hairstyle popularized in the '80s is making a comeback, with perm hair services up 77% in 2018.

9. Succulents

Plant-loving millennials are creating a succulent boom. Sales of the trendy plant increased 80%.

8. Tahini

The condiment, made from ground sesame seeds, saw sales increase by 90% in 2018.

7. Braids

Sales of braid hair services increased 96% over the last year.

6. Unicorn anything

The influence of Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino is far from over. In 2018, sales of anything unicorn related were up 110%.

5. Enamel pins

Sales of enamel pins skyrocketed 210% in 2018.

4. Rose gold

As rose gold took over tech, sales of the classy color increased 235%.

3. Overalls

Sales of overalls increased 330% over the last year.

2. Oat milk

Oat milk was the vegan dairy replacement to beat in 2018, with sales up 425%.

1. Aperol Spritzes

The drink snagged the No. 1 spot on this list, with sales up 515%.