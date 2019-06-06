Eric Asubonteng said this at a Town Hall meeting organized Anglo Gold Ashanti with stakeholders at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

At the meeting, Mr Asubonteng updated all present on various projects that are underway to bring the company back into full operations.

He indicated that workers in the mines are doing their best to ensure that between now and the end of 2019, the company can at least operate at about 50% capacity while the plant would be able to produce 2000 tones per day of materials mined from underground.

He added that going forward, the company will recruit more from the Obuasi community as it has already employed about 1,167 locals out of, 1,870 current workers which will rise up to 2,500 or more in future.

Meanwhile, AGA has also submitted its labour plan to the Minerals Commission in which the organization’s structure had been clearly spelt out to train more youths to help grow and develop more Ghanaians including people from Obuasi.

The stakeholders present were assured that contracts will be awarded to more Obuasi-based contractors and workers as the company resumes operation.

On his part, the Executive Vice President Group Technical and Planning, Anglogold Ashanti, Graham Ehm said that a meeting had been held in Accra between Government, Management and shareholders of the various mining companies which CEO of AngloGold Companies Worldwide was present. At the said meeting those present shared their views on how to develop Obuasi into a more conducive place for indigenes.

He said that the company would then be able to produce its first household gold by December 2019 while a lot of work is required to ensure increments of up to 4,000 tonnes per day by the end of 2020.

The AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi mines was opened on January 22, 2019, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu after it was closed in 2014.