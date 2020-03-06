The Executive Secretary of the Organisation, Lassina Berbo, told Accra-based Citi FM that the progress with researches being carried out by the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission shows the government’s commitment to building a strong nuclear energy source.

“The way I see this Commission active in Vienna with the International Atomic Energy Commission and at the same time being in line with the set of treaties that govern the access to nuclear technology and energy including one of the treaties that we talk about, that makes Africa a nuclear-weapon-free zone and a zone that seek the use of nuclear technology and energy.”

Currently, Ghana’s major source of energy is hydro and thermal. These two are considered relatively expensive compared to nuclear.

Speaking at a regional meeting of Nuclear power authorities in Accra, Lassina Berbo was optimistic that Ghana will meet its target and the country’s success story will be replicated across the African continent.

“I think that the Commission will make sure that they follow what the government is expecting to do because you have a vision which didn’t start today. When I listen to the President and how pan-Africanism is important for him and for Ghana, I think that Ghana would want to lead this issue in a way by themselves; not only Ghana but the region, and then serve Africa the best way possible.”

In January 2020, the Executive Director for Nuclear Power Ghana, Engineer Theo Nii Okai, said Ghana is on course to meet the generation of power from nuclear sources by 2030.

He said that included efforts to complete the first phase of the implementation plan by the end of 2020.

Engineer Nii Okai said they will work tirelessly for the necessary reforms in the nuclear strategy document to be put in place to meet the set deadline.