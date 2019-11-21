Nigerian and Ghanaian Universities this week will play host to Bank of America employees flying in from New York, London, and Dubai

America's second biggest bank with over $2.3 trillion in Assets is in Africa to discuss full-time and internship positions with up to 500 University students

The departments they are looking to recruit them for include Investment Banking, Global Markets, Technology and Operations, and Research

The fortunate students that are recruited will work in Bank of America locations in London, Dublin, Paris and New York

An experience of a lifetime

What is it like to work for global financial services behemoth Bank of America? A select handful of Africa's best and brightest from Universities in Nigeria and Ghana will find out this week as the second biggest bank in the United States of America touches down on their campuses.

Over five days, students will have the chance to expand their knowledge and hone their skills through roundtable discussions, skills workshops and networking sessions with bank employees, focusing on Banking and Market awareness, Commercial awareness and Technology.

A multinational financial institution that makes diversity a top priority

Launched in April 2013, the Africa recruitment roadshows have grown significantly, and today, attract top talent from key African universities to entry-level opportunities, creating a diverse pipeline of talent to meet the needs of the company’s diverse clients.

Bank of America has a multi-faceted recruitment process that puts the focus on the candidate experience and recruiting the most diverse slate of talent into its programs. Through strong diversity partnerships and a global footprint, the company hires from more than 350 universities around the world, with on-campus sourcing at nearly 100 core schools.

Yvonne Ike, Head of sub-Saharan Africa, Bank of America

“The Africa recruitment roadshows help attract diverse talent from Africa and create global professional opportunities for qualified students,” said Yvonne Ike, head of sub-Saharan Africa (ex-RSA) at Bank of America. “Over the course of five days, students are surrounded by professionals who guide them as mentors, champions and advisors, helping us build a strong pipeline of future leaders. It is a privilege to come back to Africa and share guidance from my experiences in finance and banking, which will hopefully enable young leaders to explore career opportunities with the bank across the globe.”

Making a career impact

Since the programme’s inception, more than 150 students have completed internships and approximately 70 have received full-time offers through this initiative. Programme participants have secured roles across EMEA and the U.S., within Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Global Markets, Chief Operating Office, Global Transaction Services, Global Human Resources, Wholesale Credit, Research, Compliance and Technology and Operations.

