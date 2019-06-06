The business lunch saw more than 20 representatives of Swiss business operating in Ghana. The chairman of the Swiss-Ghanaian chamber of commerce attended the informal lunch organized by the new Swiss Ambassador who arrived in Ghana recently.

The lunch which was hosted on May 30, 2019, at Ambassador Philip Stalder’s residence received support from the Embassy’s economic section staff.

The lunch was intended as an opportunity to establish and strengthen contacts between Swiss companies and the Swiss Embassy. It was also to exchange views on the state of Ghana’s economy and to discuss the opportunities and challenges companies face in their daily operations.

Speaking to participants at the event, the Ambassador said he will work closely with the private sector by highlighting the benefits of creating win-win situations for all parties.

He reminded Swiss businesses in Ghana that they are “brand” ambassadors of Switzerland’s image projected in the country they find themselves in.

He added that he was ready to support further efforts to promote Swissness in Ghana and trade between the two countries.