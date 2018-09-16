Pulse.ng logo
Amazon says these will be the 25 toys every kid wants the most this holiday season (AMZN)

Amazon has already announced its top 25 toys for the holiday season as part of a larger, 100-toy list. Amazon is expected to make a big push into toys this holiday season to fill the void left by the liquidation of Toys R Us.

The FurReal Munchin’ Rex. play

The FurReal Munchin’ Rex.

(Amazon.com)

The holidays are fast approaching, and retailers are getting ready for the onslaught.

Amazon has already released its list of the top 25 toys ahead of the busy season. The list has arrived much earlier than it did last year, when it came in the middle of October.

The list was curated by in-house experts, influencers, and kids and parents who were consulted by Amazon.

Beyond an early release of the toys list, Amazon is expected to make an even bigger splash this year than in the past. Amazon will be creating a paper copy of its toy list to be mailed to customers and distributed in Whole Foods stores and other physical Amazon outlets.

Competition for the customers left behind after Toys R Us' liquidation is already heating up. Walmart released its own top toy list for the holidays in August.

Walmart will be expanding its selection by 40% online, and 30% of the toys it's stocking in stores will be brand-new. The store will also be expanding its toy selection in stores, with more toys and more aisles to stock them.

See Amazon's predictions for the hottest toys of this holiday season:

Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit

Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit play

Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit

(Amazon.com)

Price: $100



L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Series Doll

L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Series Doll play

L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Series Doll

(Amazon.com)

Price: $24



Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track Set

Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track Set play

Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track Set

(Amazon.com)

Price: $49



LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 Building and Coding Kit

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 Building and Coding Kit play

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 Building and Coding Kit

(Amazon.com)

Price: $160



Ozobot Bit Coding Robot

Ozobot Bit Coding Robot play

Ozobot Bit Coding Robot

(Amazon.com)

Price: $45



Moj Moj The Original Claw Machine Playset

Moj Moj The Original Claw Machine Playset play

Moj Moj The Original Claw Machine Playset

(Amazon.com)

Price: $50



Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K

Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K play

Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K

(Amazon.com)

Price: $200



Osmo Genius Kit

Osmo Genius Kit play

Osmo Genius Kit

(Amazon.com)

Price: $100



Radio Flyer My 1st Wagon

Radio Flyer My 1st Wagon play

Radio Flyer My 1st Wagon

(Amazon.com)

Price: $20



Baby Alive Potty Dance Baby

Baby Alive Potty Dance Baby play

Baby Alive Potty Dance Baby

(Amazon.com)

Price: $49



Anki Cozmo robot

Anki Cozmo robot play

Anki Cozmo robot

(Amazon.com)

Price: $180



Barbie Care Clinic Vehicle

Barbie Care Clinic Vehicle play

Barbie Care Clinic Vehicle

(Amazon.com)

Price: $53



Star Wars FurReal Ultimate Co-Pilot Chewie Interactive 16-inch Tall Plush

Star Wars FurReal Ultimate Co-Pilot Chewie Interactive 16-inch Tall Plush play

Star Wars FurReal Ultimate Co-Pilot Chewie Interactive 16-inch Tall Plush

(Amazon.com)

Price: $130



L.O.L. Surprise! House with 85+ Surprises

L.O.L. Surprise! House with 85+ Surprises play

L.O.L. Surprise! House with 85+ Surprises

(Amazon.com)

Price: $200



Pomsies Patches Plush Interactive Toys

Pomsies Patches Plush Interactive Toys play

Pomsies Patches Plush Interactive Toys

(Amazon.com)

Price: $15



You've Got Crabs: A Card Game From the Creators of Exploding Kittens

You've Got Crabs: A Card Game From the Creators of Exploding Kittens play

You've Got Crabs: A Card Game From the Creators of Exploding Kittens

(Amazon.com)

Price: $25



PAW — Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck with Extendable 2 ft. Tall Ladder

PAW — Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck with Extendable 2 ft. Tall Ladder play

PAW — Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck with Extendable 2 ft. Tall Ladder

(Amazon.com)

Price: $60



L.O.L. Surprise Bigger Surprise!

L.O.L. Surprise Bigger Surprise! play

L.O.L. Surprise Bigger Surprise!

(Amazon.com)

Price: $90



Little Live Scruff-A-Luvs

Little Live Scruff-A-Luvs play

Little Live Scruff-A-Luvs

(Amazon.com)

Price: $20



Hasbro Gaming Monopoly Cheaters Edition Family Game

Hasbro Gaming Monopoly Cheaters Edition Family Game play

Hasbro Gaming Monopoly Cheaters Edition Family Game

(Amazon.com)

Price: $20



Melissa & Doug Examine & Treat Pet Vet Play Set

Melissa &amp; Doug Examine &amp; Treat Pet Vet Play Set play

Melissa & Doug Examine & Treat Pet Vet Play Set

(Amazon.com)

Price: $30



FurReal Munchin' Rex

FurReal Munchin' Rex play

FurReal Munchin' Rex

(Amazon.com)

Price: $50



LittleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Kit

LittleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Kit play

LittleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Kit

(Amazon.com)

Price: $150



Hasbro Gaming Don't Step In It Game, Unicorn Edition

Hasbro Gaming Don't Step In It Game, Unicorn Edition play

Hasbro Gaming Don't Step In It Game, Unicorn Edition

(Amazon.com)

Price: $20



LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall Building Kit

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall Building Kit play

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall Building Kit

(Amazon.com)

Price: $100



