Amazon says these will be the 25 toys every kid wants the most this holiday season (AMZN)

news
- Amazon has already announced its top 25 toys for the holiday season as part of a larger, 100-toy list.
- It features some commonalities with other lists that have already been released, like L.O.L. Surprise! dolls.
- Amazon is expected to make a big push into toys this holiday season to fill the void left by the liquidation of Toys R Us.
The holidays are fast approaching, and retailers are getting ready for the onslaught.
Amazon has already released its list of the top 25 toys ahead of the busy season. The list has arrived much earlier than it did last year, when it came in the middle of October.
The list was curated by in-house experts, influencers, and kids and parents who were consulted by Amazon.
Beyond an early release of the toys list, Amazon is expected to make an even bigger splash this year than in the past. Amazon will be creating a paper copy of its toy list to be mailed to customers and distributed in Whole Foods stores and other physical Amazon outlets.
Competition for the customers left behind after Toys R Us' liquidation is already heating up. Walmart released its own top toy list for the holidays in August.
Walmart will be expanding its selection by 40% online, and 30% of the toys it's stocking in stores will be brand-new. The store will also be expanding its toy selection in stores, with more toys and more aisles to stock them.
See Amazon's predictions for the hottest toys of this holiday season:
Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit
play
Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit (Amazon.com)
Price: $100
L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Series Doll
play
L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Series Doll (Amazon.com)
Price: $24
Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track Set
play
Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track Set (Amazon.com)
Price: $49
LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 Building and Coding Kit
play
LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 Building and Coding Kit (Amazon.com)
Price: $160
Ozobot Bit Coding Robot
play
Ozobot Bit Coding Robot (Amazon.com)
Price: $45
Moj Moj The Original Claw Machine Playset
play
Moj Moj The Original Claw Machine Playset (Amazon.com)
Price: $50
Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K
play
Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K (Amazon.com)
Price: $200
Osmo Genius Kit
play
Osmo Genius Kit (Amazon.com)
Price: $100
Radio Flyer My 1st Wagon
play
Radio Flyer My 1st Wagon (Amazon.com)
Price: $20
Baby Alive Potty Dance Baby
play
Baby Alive Potty Dance Baby (Amazon.com)
Price: $49
Anki Cozmo robot
play
Anki Cozmo robot (Amazon.com)
Price: $180
Barbie Care Clinic Vehicle
play
Barbie Care Clinic Vehicle (Amazon.com)
Price: $53
Star Wars FurReal Ultimate Co-Pilot Chewie Interactive 16-inch Tall Plush
play
Star Wars FurReal Ultimate Co-Pilot Chewie Interactive 16-inch Tall Plush (Amazon.com)
Price: $130
L.O.L. Surprise! House with 85+ Surprises
play
L.O.L. Surprise! House with 85+ Surprises (Amazon.com)
Price: $200
Pomsies Patches Plush Interactive Toys
play
Pomsies Patches Plush Interactive Toys (Amazon.com)
Price: $15
You've Got Crabs: A Card Game From the Creators of Exploding Kittens
play
You've Got Crabs: A Card Game From the Creators of Exploding Kittens (Amazon.com)
Price: $25
PAW — Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck with Extendable 2 ft. Tall Ladder
play
PAW — Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck with Extendable 2 ft. Tall Ladder (Amazon.com)
Price: $60
L.O.L. Surprise Bigger Surprise!
play
L.O.L. Surprise Bigger Surprise! (Amazon.com)
Price: $90
Little Live Scruff-A-Luvs
play
Little Live Scruff-A-Luvs (Amazon.com)
Price: $20
Hasbro Gaming Monopoly Cheaters Edition Family Game
play
Hasbro Gaming Monopoly Cheaters Edition Family Game (Amazon.com)
Price: $20
Melissa & Doug Examine & Treat Pet Vet Play Set
play
Melissa & Doug Examine & Treat Pet Vet Play Set (Amazon.com)
Price: $30
FurReal Munchin' Rex
play
FurReal Munchin' Rex (Amazon.com)
Price: $50
LittleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Kit
play
LittleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Kit (Amazon.com)
Price: $150
Hasbro Gaming Don't Step In It Game, Unicorn Edition
play
Hasbro Gaming Don't Step In It Game, Unicorn Edition (Amazon.com)
Price: $20
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall Building Kit
play
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall Building Kit (Amazon.com)
Price: $100