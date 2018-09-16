Amazon says these will be the 25 toys every kid wants the most this holiday season (AMZN)

news

Amazon has already announced its top 25 toys for the holiday season as part of a larger, 100-toy list.

It features some commonalities with other lists that have already been released, like L.O.L. Surprise! dolls.

Amazon is expected to make a big push into toys this holiday season to fill the void left by the liquidation of Toys R Us.

The holidays are fast approaching, and retailers are getting ready for the onslaught.

Amazon has already released its list of the top 25 toys ahead of the busy season. The list has arrived much earlier than it did last year, when it came in the middle of October.

The list was curated by in-house experts, influencers, and kids and parents who were consulted by Amazon.

Beyond an early release of the toys list, Amazon is expected to make an even bigger splash this year than in the past. Amazon will be creating a paper copy of its toy list to be mailed to customers and distributed in Whole Foods stores and other physical Amazon outlets.

Competition for the customers left behind after Toys R Us' liquidation is already heating up. Walmart released its own top toy list for the holidays in August.

Walmart will be expanding its selection by 40% online, and 30% of the toys it's stocking in stores will be brand-new. The store will also be expanding its toy selection in stores, with more toys and more aisles to stock them.

See Amazon's predictions for the hottest toys of this holiday season:

Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit

Price: $100

L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Series Doll

Price: $24

Hot Wheels Corkscrew Crash Track Set

Price: $49

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 Building and Coding Kit

Price: $160

Ozobot Bit Coding Robot

Price: $45

Moj Moj The Original Claw Machine Playset

Price: $50

Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K

Price: $200

Osmo Genius Kit

Price: $100

Radio Flyer My 1st Wagon

Price: $20

Baby Alive Potty Dance Baby

Price: $49

Anki Cozmo robot

Price: $180

Barbie Care Clinic Vehicle

Price: $53

Star Wars FurReal Ultimate Co-Pilot Chewie Interactive 16-inch Tall Plush

Price: $130

L.O.L. Surprise! House with 85+ Surprises

Price: $200

Pomsies Patches Plush Interactive Toys

Price: $15

You've Got Crabs: A Card Game From the Creators of Exploding Kittens

Price: $25

PAW — Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck with Extendable 2 ft. Tall Ladder

Price: $60

L.O.L. Surprise Bigger Surprise!

Price: $90

Little Live Scruff-A-Luvs

Price: $20

Hasbro Gaming Monopoly Cheaters Edition Family Game

Price: $20

Melissa & Doug Examine & Treat Pet Vet Play Set

Price: $30

FurReal Munchin' Rex

Price: $50

LittleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Kit

Price: $150

Hasbro Gaming Don't Step In It Game, Unicorn Edition

Price: $20

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall Building Kit

Price: $100