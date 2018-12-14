Amazon asked cities that submitted an HQ2 proposal to provide endless data, including the price of an avocado at Whole Foods and the cost of a Starbucks tall coffee (AMZN)

Amazon asked HQ2 candidates about everything from the cost of a Starbucks coffee to education systems to nearby weekend destinations.
As cities and states battled to win Amazon's second headquarters, they provided the e-commerce giant with an overwhelming amount of data.
On Friday, it became clear just how much information Amazon wanted. On Monday, New York City posted its 253-page HQ2 proposal online. The city quickly took down the extensive proposal, but The New York Times downloaded the document before its removal and published it in full on Friday.
"After Amazon announced its shortlist in January, it gave cities a 29-page request for information that required far more precision and was more about practicalities than flash," the Times reports.
Amazon's questions, as seen in the proposal, are truly far-reaching. And, New York City willingly provided the information.
"Specify the cost of a basket of goods in your community," reads one section. "The basket is from Whole Foods: gallon of 2% milk, loaf of whole wheat bread, and an avocado. Also, the cost of Starbucks tall coffee, movie ticket, monthly gym membership (individual) at a YMCA (if U.S.), dry cleaning of a shirt, and a gallon of gas."
New York City dutifully answered the questions — an avocado costs $1.25 whether purchased in Midtown West or in Long Island City, though you can get a slightly better deal on movie tickets at AMC in Manhattan than UA Kaufman in Queens ($16.29 versus $16.40).
The depth of the data requested by Amazon is especially interesting because the company likely collected similarly extensive information on all of its 20 HQ2 finalists. This trove of data could be valuable for the company moving forward.
"Amazon has a godlike view of what's happening in digital commerce, and now cities have helped give it an inside look at what's happening in terms of land use and development across the US," Stacy Mitchell, a director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, a think tank based in Washington, DC, told Business Insider's Hayley Peterson in November.
"Amazon will put that data to prodigious use in the coming years to expand its empire," she continued.