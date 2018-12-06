Almost half of millennials say they'd rather give up sex than quit Amazon for a year, according to a new survey (AMZN)

news

While Amazon has faced backlash in recent months, the e-commerce giant was still named America's most loved brand in Morning Consult's annual report this week.

Sex, booze, or Amazon? For some millennials, the choice is easy: online shopping.

44% of millennials said they would rather give up sex than quit Amazon for a year, according to a new survey from Max Borges Agency. And, 77% of those surveyed would choose Amazon over alcohol for a year.

Max Borges Agency polled 1,108 people from the ages of 18 to 34 who had bought consumer-tech products on Amazon in the last year.

Millennials prioritizing Amazon over sex and alcohol is just one sign of the e-commerce giant's dominance.

Amazon was named America's most loved brand for the second year in a row in Morning Consult's annual report, released Wednesday. And, earlier in December, the company briefly became the world's most valuable public company, reaching a market capitalization of $865 billion — ahead of Apple's $864.8 billion valuation.

The e-commerce giant has dealt with backlash in recent months. Thousands of Amazon workers across Europe went on strike on Black Friday, to protest what they called "inhumane conditions" in warehouses. In October, the company announced it would raise the minimum wage for all of its workers to $15 an hour, after being slammed by politicians such as Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Amazon has also been criticized for its approach to its second headquarters project. In November, the company announced it would split HQ2 between Queens, New York, and the newly formed National Landing area of Arlington, Virginia. In the weeks since, Amazon has been criticized for splitting its headquarters and the potential negative impacts on the local communities where it will develop those offices.

The company has said that it will enrich cities where it opens offices and that workers' wages were comparable to other retailers even before the wage hike.

Ultimately, while the backlash has made headlines, it clearly has not impacted many shoppers' obsession with Amazon — which some people seem to crave to a greater degree than sex or booze.