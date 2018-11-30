Pulse.ng logo
All the hotels affected by the Marriott data breach that affected 500 million customers (MAR)

Marriott is the largest hotel chain in the world, with 5,800 properties and 1.1 million rooms worldwide. Here are all the hotels affected by the hack.

Signage for the New York Marriott Marquis in Manhattan. The Marriott hotel chain announced that it suffered a data breach that affected 500 million customers. play

(Thomson Reuters)

  • Marriott International said it suffered a data breach that affected 500 million customers.
  • Some had passport numbers or credit card information taken.
  • Marriott is the largest hotel chain in the world. Here are all the hotels that were affected by the breach.

Marriott International, the largest hotel chain in the world, announced on Friday that it had suffered a massive data breach that affected 500 million customers around the world.

For about 367 million of those affected, Marriott said, the information taken includes some combination of their name, address, phone number, email address, passport number, date of birth, gender, and other information around their Starwood account.

An unspecified number had their credit card details taken, the company added.

Marriott became the largest hotel company in the world after it acquired Starwood in September. It now has more than 5,800 properties and 1.1 million rooms in more than 110 countries, according to the Associated Press.

Here are the hotels that have been affected, according to Marriott's dedicated webpage for customers to check on the breach.

W Hotels

The view of the White House from the W Hotel in Washington, DC. play

(W Washington DC)

There are 56 W Hotels worldwide, including one in Canada and 25 in the US across all major cities.

There are five in Europe: Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, Paris, and Verbier.

Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts

Le Méridien, Singapore. play

(Google Maps)

Le Méridien hotels are mainly in Asia, with 52 hotels there.

It has 19 hotels in North America and 14 in Europe.

St. Regis

The St Regis hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. play

(The St. Regis Atlanta/Facebook)

There are 45 St. Regis hotels across the world, including nine in the US and one in Canada.

There are also 21 across Asia.

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts

Sheraton Hotel in Huzhou, China. play

((c) MAD architects)

There are 500 Sheraton hotels across the world, with 181 hotels in the US and 19 in Canada.

Westin Hotels & Resorts

The Westin hotel in Lima, Peru. play

(Marriott International)

There are 268 Westin hotels worldwide, with 123 in the US and 16 in Canada.

Westin also runs Element Hotels, which runs 31 hotels across North America.

Aloft Hotels

The Aloft hotel in Cupertino, California play

(Facebook/Aloft)

Aloft runs 111 hotels in the US, three in Canada, and 29 across Asia.

Smaller hotel chains

Alongside these big names, some smaller chains owned by Marriott like The Luxury Collection, Tribute Portfolio, Four Points by Sheraton, and Design Hotels were also affected.

