Aliko Dangote Foundation commences identification of eligible beneficiaries for the Micro-Grant scheme in four Northern States.

The scheme provides recipients with a one-time, unconditional N10,000.00 cash grant to meet immediate household consumption and economic needs.

In 2011, Dangote earmarked N10 billion (about $28 million) for the empowerment of vulnerable women in Nigeria's 774 local government areas.

Aliko Dangote says he will empower an additional 106,000 women across four Northern Nigerian states with a sum of N1.1 billion ($3.06 million) before the end of 2019.

The empowerment scheme is in continuation of a micro-grant programme under the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF).

In a statement issued on Monday, September 23rd, ADF said It has already commenced the identification of eligible beneficiaries, towards the implementation of the programme across the four states and will be actively targeting and empowering 23,000 women in Sokoto, 34,000 women in Katsina, 21,000 women in Kebbi and 28,000 women in Zamfara.

Dangote Micro-Grant scheme

“Beneficiaries of this programme are evenly selected from the target communities with primary consideration for vulnerable women, food distressed household with infant or children under-five-year-old, disabled, divorcee, widows with multiple dependents, extremely poor residents in these communities,” the statement added.

Last year, the Aliko Dangote Foundation flagged off the scheme in Niger, assisting 25,000 disadvantaged women.

Since inception, 334,500 women and youths have benefited from the scheme across Kano, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Lagos, Nasarawa and Niger States.

Africa's richest man wants to double as the continent's biggest philanthropist

At different fora, the billionaire businessman had said that he wants to become the biggest philanthropist in Africa, asides being the continents richest man.

The motivation gave birth to Aliko Dangote Foundation.