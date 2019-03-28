He announced this while speaking at the on-going 5th annual Financial Times African Summit.

Mr Dangote said he is further expanding his sugar business in Ghana for the main reason of helping to revitalize its economy.

Ghana’s sugar production has suffered a huge blow.

The country spends about $200 million to import sugar annually. The sugar factory the country has which was recently revived have again been left idle hence not fulfilling its purpose.

President Akufo-Addo has said that his government is in the process of finding a strategic investor to revive the Komenda Sugar factory.

This has triggered the Nigerian business tycoon to as a way of helping grow the industry, invest in it.

“We are going to help Ghana grow its own sugar for the first time,” he said.

According to Mr Dangote, the key to Africa’s economic growth and strength is in the development of the regional market, and the “Regional markets in Africa must work."

He stressed on the need for Africa to buy from Africa, hence the need for free trade agreements by African nations.

Aliko Dangote has a sugar factory in Nigeria which is cultivating a total of 18,000 hectares and employing approximately 20,000 people.

The sugar refinery has undergone two expansions, increasing the production capacity to about 1.44 million metric tonnes per annum, making it the largest sugar refinery in sub- Saharan Africa and second-largest in the world.

Mr Dangote has been exporting sugar to Ghana about five years ago.

However, he sees the need to invest in the sugar industry in the country so that it can grow.

He said, “We need to continue to transform the structure of African economies,” adding that it was his company’s commitment to doing this that made it enter the Ghanaian sugar industry.