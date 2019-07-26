The third edition of the forum will hold in New York City on September 25, 2019, during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The annual Bloomberg Global Business Forum (GBF) is a gathering of global business leaders and supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies. According to a release, this year the day-long forum will focus on aligning governments and businesses on combating the greatest current threats to global prosperity – the rise of economic and environmental instability.

"Meeting big challenges requires governments and businesses to work together, especially at a time when tensions and temperatures are both rising around the world," said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, mayor of New York City 2002-2013, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action, and WHO Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases.

"The Global Business Forum is a unique opportunity for some of the world's most influential people to build new partnerships, share ideas, and counter the forces that threaten peace and prosperity, with a special focus on climate change."

2019 Bloomberg Global Business Forum attendees

Kuwait Investment Authority Managing Director Farouk A. Bastaki

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney

National Economic Council former Director Gary Cohn

New York Stock Exchange President Stacey Cunningham

Tigress Financial Partners CEO Cynthia DiBartolo, Esq.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon,

Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd. CEO Katherine Garrett-Cox

World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva,

Novozymes President and CEO Peder Holk Nielse.

The Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Bob Iger

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Kissinger Associates Chairman Henry Kissinger

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. Co-Chairman and Co-CEO Henry Kravis

Outgoing IMF Chair and Managing Director Christine Lagarde

European Commission Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström

Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo

The Paulson Institute Chairman Hank Paulson

Australian Super Chair Heather Ridout AO

Snap Inc. CEO and Co-Founder Evan Spiegel.

In 2017, Dangote signed a partnership with the American businessman and author Mike Bloomberg for the Bloomberg Global Business Forum - a forum committed to addressing social and economic progress.

For the year's forum, Dangote's group is also among other partners for the event. Other global partners include LVMH Moёt Hennessy-Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, BNP Paribas CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, AXA Group CEO Thomas Buberl, EXOR Chairman and CEO John Elkann, HSBC Holdings Group Chief Executive John Flint, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Alphabet and Google SVP and CFO Ruth Porat, Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David M. Solomon, Enel CEO and General Manager Francesco Starace, Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam, Allianz Global Investors CEO Andreas Utermann, and Macquarie Group CEO Shemara Wikramanayake.