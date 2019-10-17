Also, customers have the freedom to access funds in several ways.

They may use the funds to pay bills, top-up airtime, or withdraw the money in local currency from over 80,000 AirtelTigo Money agents nationwide and partner banks.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer for AirtelTigo, Murthy Chaganti made the revelation after the deal was done.

He said, “In line with our commitment to make life simple for Ghanaians, we are excited to collaborate with Western Union to allow our customers receive money from friends, family and others from various countries into their AirtelTigo Money wallets.”

Adding that “We will continue to introduce innovative mobile financial solutions and services to enable our customers to enjoy using their AirtelTigo Money (ATM) wallet for all digital transactions.”

On his part, the Head of Network – Africa, Western Union, Mohamed Touhami El Ouazzani said, “Our aim is to offer seamless money transfers for all. This means reaching out to customers across all channels including mobile.”

“We are excited with this collaboration with AirtelTigo Money, delivering on our pledge to expand more digital and physical channels for money transfers to provide choice and more convenience for customers,” he added.