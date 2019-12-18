The airline has also introduced its maiden direct flight between Accra and Dakar.

The Maiden flight A319 touched down on Monday, December 16, with 62 passengers at the Kotoka International Airport

It would fly to Ghana four times in a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays; departing Dakar at 0200 hours and arriving in Accra at 0530 hours.

Departure from Accra to Dakar is scheduled at 1030 hours on the said days.

Mr Kofi Adda, the Minister of Aviation, who welcomed the Air Senegal crew and authorities, said the reintroduction of the Airline would improve connectivity on the African Continent, which would subsequently feed into Ghana’s quest to having a home-based carrier.

He said the airline industry in Africa went down in the past two to three years but there had been a revival to improve the sector.

He added that it was important for Ghana to have a sister African airline resuming operations, meaning that the connectivity on the Continent would be improved.

The Minister, hence, encouraged Management to fly frequently to the country adding they would find Ghana a good place to stay.

He said with the reintroduction of flight to the country, it would mean more revenue for the civil aviation authority and more jobs for the people.