Air Peace has ordered for 10 Boeing aircraft

Nigerian airline, Air Peace, has announced its order for ten 737 MAX 8 aeroplanes during a signing ceremony in Lagos with the aim of launching international flight operations.

Air Peace which already operates Boeing 737s between major cities in Central and West Africa recently added Boeing 777s to its fleet.

Allen Onyema, Chairman and CEO, Air Peace Limited, said, "We are excited to add the 737 MAX to our fleet as we expand our network to offer more destinations and serve more passengers."

"The fuel efficiency and superior operating economics of the 737 MAX will ensure that the aircraft will play a major role in growing our business in the years to come."

The 737 MAX 8 is part of a family of airplanes that offer 130 to 230 seats and the ability to fly up to 3,850 nautical miles (7,130 kilometres).

With improvements such as the CFM International LEAP-1B engine and Advanced Technology winglets, the 737 MAX will help Air Peace save more than 20% on fuel costs compared to its current single-aisle airplanes.

The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 4,700 orders from 102 customers worldwide.

Ihssane Mounir, Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company, said, “Africa is a growing market for commercial airplanes and we are proud that airlines like Air Peace are selecting Boeing aircraft to be part of that growth."

"This order reflects the strong demand that we are seeing for the 737 MAX as airlines choose the airplane's superior performance and reliability."

This is the third time Air Peace will be adding to its aircraft base in Africa's populous nation. In February 2018, the airline took delivery Boeing 777-200. Last month, it also delivered another 320-seater Boeing 777-300 named “Ojochide” and marked 5N-BUU.

Onyema had assured that the airline was ready to begin its international operations and fix the challenges of Nigerians, Africans and other travellers on the long-haul routes.

Air Peace to launch international operations

The company said the Nigerian government had designated its flight to fly to London, Houston, Dubai, Sharjah, Guangzhou-China, Mumbai and Johannesburg.

Experts say the new aircraft and international operations will boost Nigeria’s economy, create more jobs in the nation’s aviation and allied sectors and offer travellers an additional choice.

