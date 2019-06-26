The missing fertilizer which is worth GH¢946,000($173,164) was meant for farmers under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

His arrest came after the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) conducted a special audit of the Planting for Food and Jobs fertilizer supplied to the various districts, Municipal and Regional offices of MOFA in the northern regions.

It is alleged that during the audit, Mr Aduamah could not account for or produce names of beneficiary farmers of the fertilizer amounting to some GH¢946,000.

The Head of the Special Audit on planting for Food and Jobs, Baffour Amo Kofi II, reported the case to Goaso Divisional Criminal Investigation Department (CID) leading to his arrest for further investigations.

The Goaso Divisional Crime Officer, Florence Sackey Clark has so far confirmed the arrest but declined to give details.