59% of Ghanaians who participated in the survey said the country is headed in the wrong direction.

The survey showed that the percentage of citizens who think the country is “going in the right direction” reduced by 15 percentage points from 2017 to 35%.

Only 3 in 10 Ghanaians (30%) said the country’s economic conditions was “fairly good” or “very good.” This is a marginal decline from 35% recorded in 2017.

Less than four in 10 (37%) described their personal living conditions are “fairly good” or “very good.” Only 31% said the country’s economic condition has improved over the past 12 months.

However, more than half (54%) are optimistic that things will get better in a year.

The survey showed that majority of citizens say government is performing “fairly badly” or “very badly” in narrowing income gaps (66%), improving the living standards of the poor (56%), and creating jobs (54%).

The survey indicated that approval ratings on indicators of the government’s economic performance have gone down compared to 2017. The approval on economic management recorded the steepest drop, by 20 percentage points

Even though Ghana received positive reviews from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank and completed the IMF bailout program these successes have not translated into concrete gains recognized by most citizens.