About Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, new CEO of Tony Elumelu Foundation

news

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer.

At the end of TEF Board Meeting on December 12, 2018, the Board of Trustees announced Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu as the new CEO.

Here is what you need to know about her:

Degrees

Ugochukwu holds a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Wales, and a Post Graduate Degree in Business and Executive Coaching from the Integral Africa Institute, Cape Town.

She is also an associate of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Nigeria.

Her life before the Tony Elumelu Foundation

Before joining the foundation, she was the management consultant for the Enterprise Development Centre at the Pan-Atlantic University.

She also sat on a Cape Town-based non-profit organisation focused on enhancing the economic welfare of women. It's called the Board of Women Empowerment and Children Relief in Africa.

From director to CEO

Prior to her new role, Ugochukwu served as the director of partnerships of the Tony Elumelu Foundation since November 2017.

Reflecting on her previous position, Tony Elumelu, CON, Founder, the Tony Elumelu Foundation said: "As Director of Partnerships, Ifeyinwa demonstrated strong leadership and strategic thinking in delivering the Foundation's mission to transform Africa, securing major partnerships that scale the impact of the Foundation beyond its targeted 10,000 entrepreneurs. She is the perfect candidate to build on Parminder's immense contribution."

ALSO READ: Nigerian billionaire, Tony Elumelu, shares 5 useful tips for young professionals

Details of her new role

According to TEF, Ugochukwu "will lead the team in scaling the impact of the Foundation which is globally recognised for pioneering a new approach to philanthropy with its USD$100 million commitment to empowering African entrepreneurs. The Foundation's mission is rooted in Africapitalism, which positions the private sector as the key enabler of economic and social wealth creation in Africa."

"In her new role as CEO, Ifeyinwa will leverage her expertise, experience, and network to provide strategic leadership in realising the Foundation's goal of transforming Africa through entrepreneurship," TEF added via a statement.

Accepting her appointment, Ifeyinwa said: "In my former role within the Foundation, I witnessed first-hand the potential of entrepreneurship in tackling Africa's key challenges - unemployment and poverty.

"Our recently launched TEFConnect, the digital networking platform connecting African entrepreneurs, investors and mentors for business success will further achieve our Founder's goal of democratising luck across the continent and fostering business beyond physical borders. I am honoured by the opportunity to build on Parminder's legacy and launch the Tony Elumelu Foundation into its next phase of growth."

The Cable reports that she succeeds Parminder Vir, OBE, who will be joining the advisory board of the foundation. It takes effect from April 1, 2019.