The research conducted by Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), found out that 41% of the world's insect populations are declining while a third are endangered.

The covered the past five decades and was compiled b 145 experts authors from 50 countries and 310 contributing authors, providing a comprehensive picture of the relationship between economic development pathways and their impacts on nature.

The report also states that the extinction rate of insects is eight times faster than mammals, birds and reptiles and there are suggestions that they could totally vanish within a century.

This means that the impact of fewer insects globally will have a devastating effect on birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish that rely on them for food starving to death. According to IPBES, the end result of such devastating effect will be on the survival of mankind.

Here are other highlights of the report: