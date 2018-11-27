Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

A business school professor who studied 20,000 startup founders says 'going ugly' can be the key to a successful partnership — or marriage

Strategy A business school professor who studied 20,000 startup founders says 'going ugly' can be the key to a successful partnership — or marriage

People usually try to avoid tough conversations, but the most successful people tackle awkward subjects head on.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Don't avoid tough conversations — "going ugly" benefits all parties in a relationship. play

Don't avoid tough conversations — "going ugly" benefits all parties in a relationship.

(Strelka Institute/Flickr)

  • Most of us try to avoid tough conversations, but the most successful people tackle awkward subjects head on.
  • A professor who studied 20,000 startup founders said "going ugly" and addressing uncomfortable issues can help you both in the business world and in romantic relationships.
  • From planning for the departure of a company's cofounder to drawing up a prenuptial agreement, "going ugly" tends to benefit all parties in the long run.

It's human nature to want to avoid tough conversations.

But the most successful people know that skirting around uncomfortable subjects just makes things worse in the long run.

That's what Noam Wasserman, a professor of clinical entrepreneurship at the University of Southern California, discovered after almost 20 years of studying 20,000 startup founders.

Wasserman wrote about the lessons he learned from his research in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, and he said they apply to both business and life itself.

The professor wrote that the best startup founders he studied had a tendency to approach tough discussions head on — "going ugly," as he calls it.

"In a hypercompetitive environment, there is little wiggle room for balky products or ineffective team members," Wasserman wrote for The Journal. "As a result, the best founders move quickly to identify and deal with any problem areas they see, despite the natural inclination to avoid tension-filled issues."

Read more: How to successfully have a difficult conversation with your boss

In one case he studied, two of the three cofounders of a software startup had doubts that the third founder would remain with the company. The third founder had just become a father, and they suspected he might take his ownership stake in the startup and leave for a more stable job, leaving the company unable to attract a good replacement.

To cover their bases, the founders "went ugly" and drafted a plan about what would happen in such a scenario.

"It was a tough conversation, but it paid off," Wasserman wrote. "When the new father decided that he couldn't found a venture while founding a family, the company had a deal ready to go. The co-founders reclaimed his ownership stake, used his shares to lure a replacement executive and, down the road, attracted a buyer."

But "going ugly" is more than just good business advice — it can help in personal relationships, too.

Wasserman said one of his students had a habit of "going ugly" on first dates, refusing to tiptoe around awkward topics like income prospects and where he wants to live.

Prenuptial agreements are another example of how "going ugly" can benefit both parties in a relationship.

"Just as in the entrepreneurial world, agreements like these can strengthen relationships by surfacing issues early, revealing people's true intentions and motivations and clarifying expectations while adjustments can still be made easily," Wasserman said.

Read the full Wall Street Journal article here »

Top 3

1 Strategy Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria wins Business Day Merchant Bank of...bullet
2 Strategy Amazon may have just had its best Black Friday yet. Here's...bullet
3 Strategy These are the top 10 African universities right nowbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

The first Dunkin' Donuts still has the original signage.
Strategy We compared Dunkin's first store to its brand-new 'store of the future' — and it showed how far the coffee giant has come (DNKN)
The Echo Dot was one of the top-selling items on Amazon on Cyber Monday.
Strategy Amazon reveals the best-selling items that it says helped Cyber Monday become its biggest sales day in history (AMZN)
null
Strategy People travel thousands of miles to sell Christmas trees on the streets of Manhattan — meet an Alaskan family who has been doing it for 21 years
Starbucks' Juniper Latte hits menus on Tuesday.
Strategy Starbucks has debuted a new holiday beverage as it doubles down on festive cheer (SBUX)
X
Advertisement