The Bono Regional Minister, Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson has revealed that 67 out of 75 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) retail outlets in three regions in Ghana are prone to explosion.

She said that this was contained in a risk assessment conducted by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo.

This was said in a speech read on behalf of the Minister at the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) stakeholder engagement in Sunyani.

“What this simply means is that we are sitting on a time bomb for an explosion to happen if proper measures are not put in place to solve the technical challenges,” she noted.

She indicated that all high risk stations would be converted into cylinder distribution centres under the CRM. Meanwhile, the low risk stations would be considered as auto gas refilling points only.

The objective of the meeting was to educate the public on the operations of the NPA and also the rolling out of the CRM of LPG distribution. It was also aimed at seeking public input and support in the implementation process of the new LPG policy.

The CRM will provide direction on the marketing and distribution of LPG safely and efficiently to encourage the use of LPG nationwide.

According to Mrs Kumi-Richardson said this was a timely intervention mainly because of the recent gas explosions experienced at LPG retail outlets in many parts of the country.

Mrs Kumi-Richardson added that they are taking steps to consolidate the activities in the LPG value chain to reduce the health, safety, security, and environmental risk.

“The well-being of Ghanaians remains a major priority to this government and no stone will be left unturned to ensure everyone benefits from this policy,” she stated, adding that the implementation of the policy would solve the peculiar needs of the industry and consumers as a whole.”